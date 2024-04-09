Williams & Novak LLC Invests $313,000 in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,670,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,522,000 after acquiring an additional 360,767 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,669 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,084,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,811,000 after purchasing an additional 86,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,958,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,422,000 after buying an additional 248,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,875,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,831,000 after buying an additional 351,227 shares in the last quarter.

UCON traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 169,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,490. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

