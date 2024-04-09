375 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Williams & Novak LLC

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,386,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 32,411.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,930,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Lam Research by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Lam Research by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $966.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,761. The company has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $929.16 and a 200 day moving average of $782.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $482.74 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $835.77.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

