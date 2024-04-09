iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 88,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 53,506 shares.The stock last traded at $59.36 and had previously closed at $59.38.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KXI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,439,000 after purchasing an additional 368,365 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,187,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,403,000 after purchasing an additional 319,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,022,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,081,000 after purchasing an additional 266,459 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 221,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 168,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 119,006 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

