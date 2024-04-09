Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Trading 5.1% Higher

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.48 and last traded at $37.46. 800,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 507,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.64.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. Research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,039,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,039,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,179.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,895 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $815,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 8.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

