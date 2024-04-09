Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) were up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 339,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 824,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Thoughtworks Trading Up 6.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $252.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.34 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWKS. Siemens AG purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,333,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,515,000 after purchasing an additional 273,708 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,411,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,837,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,374,000 after purchasing an additional 311,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

