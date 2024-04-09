GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Shares Up 24.2%

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Free Report) shares were up 24.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 446,389 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 85,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

GMV Minerals Stock Up 21.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.27 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.29.

GMV Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GMV Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMV Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.