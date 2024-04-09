Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 508,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,880,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

BTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $770.35 million, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,291,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,444,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

