WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $2.68 Million in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 181,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000. Blue Owl Capital comprises about 1.9% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OBDC stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $15.58. 1,052,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,876. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OBDC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

View Our Latest Report on OBDC

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.