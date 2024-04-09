Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 675,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 324% from the previous session’s volume of 159,261 shares.The stock last traded at $33.49 and had previously closed at $33.36.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.