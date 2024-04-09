WESPAC Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,936 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 346,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,718,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 47,516 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 563,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 71,373 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.41. 2,257,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,204. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.46.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

