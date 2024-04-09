STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $38.24. 524,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,799. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 137.04%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

