WESPAC Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in BCE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in BCE by 0.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in BCE by 2.3% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

BCE stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,140. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. BCE had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.56%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

