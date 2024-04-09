Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stake Increased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 249.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter.

JAAA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.57. 1,124,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,602. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2699 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

