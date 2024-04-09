WESPAC Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 352.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSJP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.96. 168,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $23.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

