WESPAC Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,842 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Get ProShares Short High Yield alerts:

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Performance

ProShares Short High Yield stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. 46,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,070. ProShares Short High Yield has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73.

ProShares Short High Yield Profile

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.