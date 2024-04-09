WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New $677,000 Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $7.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $569.05. 488,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,751. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.36 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

