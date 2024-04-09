Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 474.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 841,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,570,000 after buying an additional 695,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,828 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 583,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 37,350 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 469,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 88,574 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 76,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,544. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1248 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

