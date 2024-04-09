WestKam Gold (CVE:WKG) Stock Price Up 26.1%

WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report) shares rose 26.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 149,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 71,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.28.

WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp.

