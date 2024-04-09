Sprott (TSE:SII) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.91

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$55.91 and last traded at C$55.55, with a volume of 11300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$55.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SII. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.93 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 2.9994451 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.336 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.21%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

