Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 738000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Grizzly Discoveries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.44.

Grizzly Discoveries Company Profile

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.

