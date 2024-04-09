Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 34,288 call options on the company. This is an increase of 54% compared to the typical daily volume of 22,293 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TEVA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.84. 6,758,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,730,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

