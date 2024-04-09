Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 286417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.50 price target on shares of Talon Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talon Metals in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Talon Metals Stock Up 8.3 %

Talon Metals Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$121.20 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

