4,761 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Acquired by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,405,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 323,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 23,087 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.40. The stock had a trading volume of 755,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,626. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

