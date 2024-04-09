Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Stock Performance
Shares of T stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. 16,640,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,153,836. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
