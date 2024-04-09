NFT Market Cap Achieves $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00014553 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001532 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00015874 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,941.47 or 1.00008653 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011240 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.32 or 0.00133929 BTC.

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

