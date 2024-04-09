Optas LLC Sells 78 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Optas LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 1.9 %

Boeing stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,083,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,933,194. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.76. The stock has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.