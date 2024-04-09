VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI) is WESPAC Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the quarter. VanEck CLO ETF accounts for 2.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,797,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 386.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 210,005 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 167,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 137,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 34,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $3,885,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CLOI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.64. The company had a trading volume of 19,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,190. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31. VanEck CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $52.98.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

