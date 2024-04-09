Optas LLC Invests $408,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.89. The stock had a trading volume of 820,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.38.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

