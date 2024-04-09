Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Optas LLC

Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,076,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,104,656. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.68. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $130.54.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $582,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,435,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,435,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,496,327 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.35.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

