Optas LLC Sells 102 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Optas LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,129,979,000 after purchasing an additional 458,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,034,694,000 after purchasing an additional 721,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,986,123,000 after purchasing an additional 839,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,764,284,000 after purchasing an additional 315,302 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.38. 1,832,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,494,695. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $155.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.84 and a 200 day moving average of $161.27.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

