Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NVO traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,169. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $558.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.00 and its 200 day moving average is $108.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

