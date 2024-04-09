Optas LLC Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.80. 3,468,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,830,874. The company has a market cap of $337.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.09. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.