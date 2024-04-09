Optas LLC Has $799,000 Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Optas LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 244,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after buying an additional 46,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,609,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,806,000 after buying an additional 110,786 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 77,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the period.

BATS VSGX traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,322 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $53.68.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

