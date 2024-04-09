Optas LLC Increases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of General Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. King Wealth increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $3.20 on Tuesday, reaching $153.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,651,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,690,490. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.93. The firm has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 52-week low of $93.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

