Optas LLC Buys 24 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Intuit by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Intuit by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.00.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $638.15. 304,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,920. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $671.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $647.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $593.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

