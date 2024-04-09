Optas LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Optas LLC lessened its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,360 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.97.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.62. 3,583,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,805,449. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of -566.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,741.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,741.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,531,381 over the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

