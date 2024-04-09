Tobam Grows Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Tobam grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,254,000 after acquiring an additional 250,448 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.36.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $1,883,263.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,377,676.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.17. 95,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,685. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $274.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

