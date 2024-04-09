Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.71. 1,191,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,594. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.13 and a 200 day moving average of $162.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.