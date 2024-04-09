Williams & Novak LLC Buys Shares of 11,600 Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NATR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NATR traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,303. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $366.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $108.94 million for the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

