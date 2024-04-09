Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.11.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.46. 623,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.56. The company has a market cap of $128.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

