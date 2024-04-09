10,500 Shares in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Bought by Williams & Novak LLC

Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.60. 2,936,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,484,030. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

