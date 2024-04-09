Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Sells 44,510 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 348,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,510 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $11,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,573,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,499. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.76. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

