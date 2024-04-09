Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

DFSV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.56. 189,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,710. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.