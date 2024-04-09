Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 0.6% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3,365.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 136,860 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,118,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,339. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

