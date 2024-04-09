Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,352,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,289 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,095 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,389,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,255,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,686,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.00. 286,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,668. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $31.72.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.