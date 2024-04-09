Optas LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for about 2.5% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Optas LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 387.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.54. 161,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,911. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $78.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average is $71.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

