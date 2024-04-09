Optas LLC Sells 597 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Optas LLC trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,137 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,656,591. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

