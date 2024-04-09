Optas LLC Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Optas LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.61. 318,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,395. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.25. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

