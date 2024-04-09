SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 162.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,969 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Optas LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 60,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,948,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,170. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

