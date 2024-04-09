B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,630,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 127,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,531. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

